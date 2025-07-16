Search Warrant gets Drugs and Suspects in White Hall

By Gary Scott on July 16, 2025 at 6:17am

A search warrant was served on a home in White Hall late last week, and six people were arrested for drugs.

The search was conducted at a home in the 200 block of North Carr.

The six arrested were identified as 53-year-old John Kessinger of White Hall, 37-year-old Daniel Kessinger of Carrollton, 36-year-old Ashley Seymoure of White Hall, 33-year-old Miranda Davidson of White Hall, 38-year-old Christopher Wallace of White Hall, and 44-year-old Benjamin Rice of Carrollton.

All six face a variety of felony drug charges, ranging from meth possession, to possession of a hypodermic syringe, to controlled substance possession.

The other charge against four of the six was possession of drug paraphernalia.

All six were taken to the Greene County Jail Friday, where they were booked, and then released with notices to appear in court.