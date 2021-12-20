Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Pleasant Hill Woman on Multiple Drug Offences

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 20, 2021 at 9:44am

A Pike County woman is behind bars after authorities executed a search warrant over the weekend.

According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, on Saturday, December 18th at 2:40 pm, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 100 block of Thomas Street, in Pleasant Hill, Illinois.

Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant, methamphetamine, controlled substances, and methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

40-year-old Carrie D. McCurley of Pleasant Hill was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCurley remains lodged at the Pike County Jail. Sheriff Greenwood says the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are likely.