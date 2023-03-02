Search Warrant Served on Bliefnick’s Estranged Husband’s Home & Vehicle in Murder Investigation

The Quincy Police executed search warrants yesterday morning in connection to the investigation of 41 year old Rebecca Bliefnick’s murder.

Quincy media outlets report that a search warrant was executed at a residence and in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Hampshire Street. Muddy River News reports that the home is said to have been rented by the estranged husband of Bliefnick, Tim Bliefnick. They go on to report that Tim Bliefnick was stopped at the intersection of Hampshire and 20th Street around 8AM yesterday. According to Muddy River News, he was compliant with officers and provided them keys to both the home and vehicle to execute the search warrant.

Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead by a family member with multiple gunshot wounds at her home in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road on Thursday, February 23rd. Bliefnick was being checked on because she had failed to pick up her children from school that afternoon. Her death has been ruled as a homicide.

Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, said in a prepared statement no arrests have been made related to this investigation. He added that the Quincy Police Department has not submitted for an arrest warrant through the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office.

Court records show Rebecca and Tim Bliefnick have been in the process of getting a divorce since February 2021.

Yates told Quincy media that more information will be released at an appropriate time in the future. He wished to remind the public that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Adams County Ambulance Service are said to have assisted with the service of the warrant.