Search Warrants Lead to Arrest of New Canton Man on Drug, Ammunition Charges

A New Canton man was arrested on drug charges Thursday after Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with assistance from the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police executed a pair of court-authorized search warrants.

At approximately 6:30 pm, the first warrant was executed in the 200 block of North Walnut Street in New Canton. Subsequent to the search, methamphetamine, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, and ammunition was located and seized.

The second warrant was executed on a machine shed located on 220th Street, in New Canton where methamphetamine and methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia was located and seized.

Arrested as a result of the search warrant was 28-year-old Richard Dylan Bernard, of New Canton on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearms ammunition by a felon, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bernard was arrested without incident and lodged in the Pike County Jail. Bond was set for Bernard today in Pike County Court at $5,000 with 10% to apply. The court found probable cause to detain and he remains held at the jail.

He is due to appear in Pike County Court on Tuesday for a first appearance hearing.