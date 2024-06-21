Searchers Recover Body of Missing Illinois River Kayaker

Search crews around LaGrange Lock & Dam have recovered the body of a kayaker who went missing Tuesday morning.

Brown County Sheriff Justin Oliver says that 73-year old Riley McLincha of Clio, Michigan went overboard on his kayak near a barge at LaGrange Lock & Dam at 11:46AM Tuesday. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office along with several other regional agencies responded to the scene and began the search. McLincha is said to have been pulled under the barge in the lock chamber and was not wearing a life jacket.

At approximately 11:55AM today, McLincha’s body was discovered in the river about a quarter mile north of the Pike County line on the Brown County side of the Illinois River. Oliver says he officially pronounced McLincha deceased at 12:14PM, and his body was recovered from the river. An autopsy is scheduled to be completed tomorrow in Bloomington.

Sheriff Oliver said in a press release he wished to thank all of the neighboring agencies who came to assist in the search and recovery: “I would like to thank all the search crews and the amount of professionalism from each department to bring an end to this horrible accident.”

The following agencies assisted during the search: Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Ambulance Service, Mt. Sterling Fire Department/Brown County Fire Protection District, Brown County Emergency Management Agency, Brown County Department of Public Health, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/LaGrange Locks, U.S. Coast Guard, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Illinois State Police Air Operations, Schuyler County EMA/Rescue, Meredosia Fire Department/Rescue, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, Morgan County Dive Team, Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Adams County Emergency Management Agency, and the Federal Game Wardens.