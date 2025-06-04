Seaton Gets 10 years for Child Porn in Greene County

A Roodhouse man was sentenced to a decade in prison on Tuesday on child pornography charges.

20-year-old Ethan Seaton of Roodhouse pleaded guilty to two counts of Class X reproduction and/or possession of child pornography depicting a victim under the age of 13 in Greene County circuit Court on yesterday afternoon.

Seaton was arrested in September of 2024 on 4 counts of child pornography charges after an Illinois Attorney General’s Office Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation. Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Roodhouse Police Department and the Illinois State Police South Central Illinois Drug Task Force conducted a search of Seaton’s residence in the 400 block of East Clay Street in Roodhouse on Sept. 24, 2024. He was arrested after admitting to possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse materials.

Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt sentenced Seaton to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered payment of a county fine. Seaton will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life upon release from prison.