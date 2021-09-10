Sec. of State Electronic Insurance Verification Program Suspends 2,700 Plates in First Two Months

A new law meant to crack down on uninsured drivers in the state is having its effect.

According to a report from Newschannel 20, the Secretary of State’s electronic insurance verification program has suspended approximately 2,700 Illinois license plates due to not having valid automobile insurance.

The new compliance program went into effect on July 1st. The process of electronic verification is automatic.

If the Secretary of State’s office finds a driver is uninsured, a letter is sent to the vehicle owner giving them a chance to prove they have insurance before suspending their registration.

Vehicle owners who are unable to prove they are insured will have their license plates suspended and face a $100 reinstatement fee.

If you are concerned, the Secretary of State says drivers should contact their insurance agency rather than visit a driver’s services facility to correct any issues.