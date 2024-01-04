Second AP Boys Basketball Coaches Poll Sees A Pair of Area 1A Teams Creep Into Top 10

The second AP coaches poll for boys’ basketball for the 2023-24 season has several area teams moving up.

In Class 3A, Decatur-MacArthur (13-2 Overall, 6-0 in the Central State 8) remained an honorable mention with 3 points. They bring in Decatur-Eisenhower for a conference game on Tuesday.

In Class 1A, West Central (15-2 Overall, 4-0 in the WIVC) moved into the Top 10, placing at #7. They play Greenfield-Northwestern tonight prior to the start of the 101st Winchester Invitational Tournament this weekend where they are the #2 seed. The #1 seed in the tournament, Camp Point Central (11-2 Overall, 5-0 in the WCC) is tied for 8th with Hope Academy.

Calvary (12-3 Overall, 3-0 in the MSM) fell to Honorable Mention this time around with 18 points. The Saints take on Edinburg in a conference match up tomorrow night.