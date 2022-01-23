Second Arrest Made in Connection to Rolling Acres Armed Robbery

38-year-old Jonathon P. Parrish of the 700 block of Serenity Lane was booked into the jail by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies just before 5 pm Friday.

Jacksonville Police have confirmed the arrest is connected to an armed robbery that occurred inside a vehicle in the Rolling Acres Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:19 PM on Thursday, January 13th.

3 suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery in which a handgun was brandished in front of the victim. The victim reported being robbed of U.S. Currency and other undisclosed items while inside of a vehicle located in the subdivision.

Parrish is the second suspect arrested in connection to the incident. On Tuesday of last week, Jacksonville Police arrested 24-year-old Lillian D. Gaines of the 600 block of South Church Street.

Parrish is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond pending a court appearance. One suspect remains wanted by Jacksonville Police for questioning. Anyone with any further information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department’s Investigative Division at (217) 479-4630.