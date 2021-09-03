Second Arrest Made in Murrayville Fast Stop Burglary

According to an announcement by the Murrayville-Woodson Police Department, 19-year-old Krissa N. Gernigin of Alton was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on one count of burglary in connection to the break-in of the Murrayville Fast Stop.

During the early morning hours of June 5th of last year, two suspects were seen kicking in a window and making entry into the north side of the building in surveillance videos made available to the public by Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said at the time the individuals made off with an undetermined amount of merchandise. In one in-store video, a thin-built female could be seen taking several packages of cigarettes from above the counter, while the other individual could be seen removing items from the store.

On May 21st of this year, Murrayville-Woodson Police arrested 21-year-old Talesha L. Castleberry of Roodhouse on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property in connection to the burglary.

Castleberry entered a plea of not guilty to the charges in Morgan County Court on July 6th. She is due back in court for a status hearing on October 5th.

In the announcement, the Murrayville-Woodson Police Department says they would like to thank everyone who contacted with tips which ultimately led to the arrest of the two individuals responsible for the burglary.