Second Arrest Made in Pike County Drug Bust

A second arrest has been made in connection to a search warrant executed in Pike County late last year.

On December 18th, law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 100 block of Thomas Street in Pleasant Hill.

According to an updated press release by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon, methamphetamine, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, and controlled substances were seized during the execution of the search warrant. Arrested at the time of the search was 40-year-old Carrie D. McCurley, of Pleasant Hill.

On Tuesday of last week, February 15th, 2022, 46-year-old Dustin A. Schnelten, of Carrollton was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on a Pike County warrant for the original offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schnelten has since posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.