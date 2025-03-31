Second Class of Morgan Co. Marvels Announced

The next class of honorees in the 2025 Morgan County Marvels series has been announced.

Morgan County Marvels is a program created by the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau that aims to celebrate exceptional individuals and businesses whose work and passion make a positive impact in the Jacksonville area.

Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brittany Henry says the number of submissions for this round surpassed her expectations: “I really wanted to have a full class of 8 as we finish out our fiscal year. That’s why we decided to go with 4 recipients this time, and then, we will be awarding 2 others during our Business After Hours on May 8th and that will complete our total class. So, I think it has worked out really well. I think so far people have been very excited about the program from what we’ve been hearing. It’s really shed some light on some great faces, places, and spaces here in our area.”

The four latest recipients are Filippa Alfano for Nonn Santina’s Pasta Sauce, Jessica Lynn the owner of One Knotty Maker, Khara Koffel and Megan Luckey the co-founders of Serious Lip Balm, and Colleen Flinn the owner of Nothing Fancy Supply.

Henry says as each round has progressed, choosing those to be recognized is getting to be more difficult: “It’s very hard because we have a lot of great people doing a lot of great things in our area and their contributions have been so great for the Morgan County area. They are so creative and the commitment that they have – entrepreneurship, restoring buildings is just a gratifying feeling for us when we see all the great things that everyone is doing. The selection process is actually quite hard when you have so many great nominees coming our way.”

Henry says the current honorees represent the best of some of that entrepreneurship, creativity, and dedication with artisan goods, environmentally friendly innovations, and transformative revitalization projects.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the third round of Morgan County Marvels, with the final two recipients being announced at the Business After Hours event at the Jacksonville Convention & Visitors Bureau on May 8th. The nomination period will close on April 30th.

To make a nomination, visit the Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website at jacksonvilleil.org. Click on the ‘About The CVB’ tab, then select ‘Morgan County Marvels’ menu option.

For more information about Morgan County Marvels and all things tourism, contact Brittany Henry at 217-243-5678 or email visitors@jacksonvilleil.org.

