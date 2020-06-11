Second COVID-19 Death Confirmed in Morgan County

A second patient in Morgan County has succumb to COVID-19 in Morgan County

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and the Morgan County Department of Public Health are confirming the second death from COVID-19 in Jacksonville.

According to the coroner’s statement, “the individual, a 44-year-old male tested positive on June 11, was transported from Aperion Care to Passavant Hospital where he died today, at 12:01 p.m.”

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson said, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this individual, and the hospital staff who cared for him,”

The name of the individual is being held pending the notification of next of kin

Currently Morgan County now has 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 2 deaths. 34 patients have been released from restrictions, and there are 3 tests currently pending results in Morgan County.