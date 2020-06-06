Second Drug Arrest in Roodhouse Nabs Man Attempting to Elude Capture

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and the Roodhouse Police Department apprehended a third individual Wednesday evening on a drug warrant. Details have been released about the arrest of 38 year old Daniel J. Davidson. Davidson was arrested on West North Street at approximately 6PM in Roodhouse on Wednesday according to Greene County Jail booking reports.

Davidson was wanted on an outstanding Greene County warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Davidson was also cited for aggravated battery of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and attempting to escape or elude police. Davidson allegedly was attempting to hide within a residence at the time of arrest.

Davidson is currently being lodged at the Greene County Jail awaiting a bond hearing in Greene County Court.