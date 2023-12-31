Second Fight at White Oaks Mall In Less Than A Week

Springfield Police responded to a second fight among juveniles in less than a week at White Oaks Mall.

The first fight was reported on Tuesday night, which resulted in two teenage female juveniles being arrested for aggravated battery. According to a WICS Newschannel 20 report, mall security reported a physical altercation to off-duty police officers at approximately 6:45PM. Officers eventually found a group of juveniles on the second-floor common walkway area near the center of the mall and dispersed a fight. The mall’s stores briefly went on lockdown while police cleared the area. Additional security was requested the following day by multiple stores.

Saturday night at approximately 6:45PM, the Springfield Police Department responded again to White Oaks Mall for a report of a disturbance involving multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, the crowd had begun to disperse throughout the mall property. Responding officers located one of the security guards down on the floor outside of the food court area who had been battered. Medical personal arrived on scene to provide treatment and transport the security guard to Springfield Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers on scene located and arrested two juveniles for allegedly battering the security guard.

There were initial reports of gun shots that had been fired inside of the mall. Those reports were proven to be false after it was reported that officers spoke with witnesses who had remained on scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.