By Gary Scott on April 2, 2025 at 10:01am

The second Freedom Corridor conference at Illinois College last weekend drew more than 100 people interested in the Underground Railroad.

There is a new map created from 15 sources on the Illinois Underground Railroad.

Gerald McWorter says the map identified 429 places where enslaved people found help

as they moved north.

McWorter says the conference passed a resolution to adopt the slogan of “Many Voices, One Nation.” He says the group is trying to counter what he perceives as a federal attack involving cutbacks at the Smithsonian and the National Park Service.

The group is also developing a plan to work together upstate and downstate on these issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

