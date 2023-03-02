Second Fundraiser For Rauch Family Coming on March 11

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police is hosting a second fundraiser to benefit a Rushville Police Officer and his family.

On March 11th, the Spoon River Valley Lodge 427 is hosting a meal, 50/50 raffle, and live auction to support Rushville K9 Officer Nathan Rauch and his family in his fight against cancer. The event will featured a catered meal by Mission BBQ of Springfield as well as the sale of “Nathan Strong” gear. The $20 admission charge includes a full meal of a sandwich, sides, dessert, and drink.

Rauch is receiving frequent, intense outpatient treatment at the University of Missouri Ellis Fischel Cancer Center for T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Rauch’s wife Jacey frequently makes trips between the Cancer Center and their Rushville home.

A previous Chili Cook-Off fundraiser for Officer Rauch was held on January 29th in Rushville. More information about the event can be found on Facebook at the Rushville Police Department page.