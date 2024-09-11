Second Installment of Morgan Co. Property Taxes Due on Friday

The second installment of Morgan County property tax payments are due on Friday.

Tax bills can be paid via the postal mail – but it is not recommended at this late of date.

Payments can be dropped off in the Drop Box located at the north side of the Morgan County Courthouse or in the Treasurer’s Office in person.

Payments can also be made at any local bank with the exception of U.S. Bank or through the Treasuer’s online portal at morgancounty-il.com.

If you have any questions, you may call the Treasurer’s Office during business hours at 217-243-4311.