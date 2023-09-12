Second Installment of Property Taxes Due in Morgan County on Friday

Morgan County Treasurer Crystal Myers is reminding residents that the second installment of property tax payments are due at the end of the week.

The second installment is due on Friday, September 15th by the end of the business day.

Residents can pay by mail, the drop box at the north end of the courthouse, pay at your local bank with the exception of U.S. Bank, or bring it to the Treasurer’s Office on the first floor of the Morgan County Courthouse. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30AM-4:30PM.

You may also pay online through the portal at the Treasurer’s website on morgancounty-il.com. A 1.5% late penalty will be assessed on all payments received after September 15th; a 3% penalty will begin on late payments after October 16th.

For more information or to ask any questions, call 217-245-1627 or email treasurer@morgancounty-il.com.