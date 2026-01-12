Second man pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2024 Passavant Drive armed robbery case

A second Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2024 armed robbery case on Passavant Drive.

Koby Handy, 23, previously listed as homeless, pleaded guilty to Class X felony home invasion with a deadly weapon in Morgan County Circuit Court on Wednesday before Circuit Judge Chris Reif. According to charging documents, Handy and Malekye Haynes, 21, also homeless of Jacksonville, broke into a residence in the 1600 block of Passavant Drive with weapons on December 30, 2024 attempting to commit robbery. No further information about the incident has been released.

Haynes pleaded guilty to an amended charge of Class 2 felony Robbery on May 20 in Morgan County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for his role in the case.

Two counts of armed robbery without a firearm, and domestic violence charges stemming from a May 18 arrest by Jacksonville Police were dismissed per Handy’s plea agreement on Wednesday. Handy was sentenced to 6 years in IDOC, 18 months of mandatory supervised release, and fined $500. He was given credit for 232 days served in the Morgan County Jail.