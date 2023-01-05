Second Man Sentenced in Jacksonville Warehouse Burglary From March 2022

The second suspect in the burglary of a Jacksonville business from March of last year has been sentenced in Morgan County Court.

57 year old Brian K. Morris of the 1000 block of South Clay Avenue pled guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams from an October 2021 arrest and one count of burglary from a March 2022 arrest.

Morris was arrested on October 28, 2021 in a traffic stop by Jacksonville Police at the intersection of West Lafayette and Webster Avenue for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.

Morris was arrested again on March 29th along with 49 year old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street after police received a report of two men digging through a dumpster at 600 Capitol Way. Upon arrival, police later reported discovered that Jacksonville Warehouse Bargains had been entered into illegally with items removed. Smith pled guilty to his involvement in the burglary in November and was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Morris was sentenced yesterday in Morgan County Court and received 2 years in IDOC for the methamphetamine charge and 6 years in IDOC on the burglary charge. Both sentences were ordered to be served consecutively and in a facility with substance abuse treatment. The traffic citation was dropped per the plea.

Morris will also have to serve up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release. Morris was given 319 days total credit for time served in the Morgan County Jail.