Second of Trio Arrested in Pittsfield Farm & Home Supply Theft From November Sentenced

A second man arrested for his alleged involvement of a burglary of a Pittsfield business has been sentenced.

39-year old Eric R. Glas of Ursa pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and theft over $500 back in March. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped per the plea.

The charges stem from a November 25, 2022 arrest by Pittsfield Police and Illinois State Police following a report of a theft at the Pittsfield Farm & Home Supply Store. Glas and an allegedly accomplice 29-year old Casey Lierly were found just a few blocks later and taken into custody without incident. According to a Pittsfield Police report, the items taken included tools, clothing, and other items that totaled over $3,000. Most of the items in the incident were recovered and returned to the store.

A third accomplice, 27-year old Zachary Larsen pleaded guilty to retail theft of displayed merchandise less than $300 in June and was sentenced to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Lierly is next due in Pike County Court on August 15th.

Glas was returned to custody at the Pike County Jail after bonding out in February. On July 25th during a previously scheduled sentencing hearing, Glas admitted to the court that he was currently under the influence and recently had used methamphetamine. At which point, the court ordered Glas to be returned to detention prior to sentencing.

On Tuesday, Glas was sentenced to a total of 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, ordered to pay an undisclosed fine and court costs. He was given credit for 77 days served in the Pike County Jail.