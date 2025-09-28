Second person arrested in connection to an August residential burglary investigation

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman Saturday night in connection to a residential burglary investigation started in early August. The alleged suspect had reportedly returned to the same address and was in a shed.

Jacksonville Police were called to a home in the 600 block of South West Street shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. The homeowner reported that a person of interest in a previous burglary at the address was in their shed. Upon arrival, police located and arrested Kyli M. Schofield, 31, of the 600 block of South West Street for possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Schofield has also been cited for residential burglary. According to a Jacksonville Police report, on August 5 officers arrested Andrew T. Armstrong, 26, of Concord for residential burglary after the homeowner had returned home and found several things missing, the home had several items moved around and the door was kicked in after being gone for several weeks. Armstrong was arrested for allegedly being in possession of some of the missing items. Schofield was later identified as a second person of interest in the case.

Schofield remains held at the Morgan County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.