Second Shooting In As Many Days Results In 1 Arrest

The Jacksonville Police Department received a report of shots fired at the intersection of East Morton and South Clay at 2:23AM Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers learned there were several shots fired between the occupants of two vehicles. Officers located a dark SUV, near South East and East Beecher, with three occupants. The dark SUV had evidence of being struck by gunfire. During the investigation, officers located a firearm and ammunition inside the dark SUV.

Police arrested 23 year old Quantorius J. Courtney of Jacksonville for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Further arrests and charges may be pending. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 479-4630 or Crimestoppers at (217) 243-7300.