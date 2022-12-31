Second Shots Fired Incident Reported in Jacksonville In As Many Days

Jacksonville Police are investigating a second alleged shots fired incident in as many days.

Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of Northwood Lane at 9:49 last night. The caller told police that shots were fired into their residence while they were present.

Jacksonville Police also handled an alleged shots fired incident at 1:40 in the morning on Friday in the 700 block of North East Street.

No further information about these incidents ares available. Both incidents remains under investigation by Jacksonville Police. If you have any information, please call 217-479-4630.