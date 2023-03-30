Second Suspect Arrested in WIU House Party Shooting in Macomb; Police Search For Eye Witness

The Macomb Police Department has announced a second arrest in connection to a deadly house party shooting just a few miles from Western Illinois University’s campus on Monday.

In a press release, Macomb Police officials say that in conjunction local and state agencies, they have arrested 25 year old Demond E. Wilson, Jr. of Calumet Park without incident for aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection to the shooting at 533 North Johnson Street in Macomb on Monday that left one man dead and a dozen others injured.

Wilson was taken to the McDonough County Jail where he is currently being held on $750,000 bond.

Macomb Police are searching for the suspect depicted in this picture for intimate information surrounding the shooting at Johnson Street on Monday.

Macomb Police says the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. They say they are still needing the public’s help in identifying a witness whom police say has intimate details of the shooting on Monday.

If you have information to this person’s whereabouts, please call the McDonough County Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.