Second Suspect in 2021 Fast Stop Burglary Sentenced

A Madison County woman pleaded guilty to a three-year old burglary charge in Morgan County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

22-year old Krissa N. Gernigin of Alton pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday in front of Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif.

Gernigin was one of two suspects charged with breaking into the Fast Stop in Murrayville in the overnight hours of June 5, 2021. Gernigin and her accomplice Talesha L. Castleberry were identified via video surveillance footage and multiple anonymous tips. The duo allegedly made off with an undetermined amount of merchandise from the gas station.

Castleberry ultimately pleaded guilty to her part in the case in March 2022 and received probation and was ordered to pay a fine and restitution.

Gernigin was initially apprehended by Carlinville Police on August 24, 2021 and extradited back to the Morgan County Jail, where she later posted bond and was released. Gernigin then went on to miss at least three court dates, according to court records, on the case over the next three years before her appearance on Tuesday.

Gernigin was sentenced on Tuesday to 2 years of second chance probation and had fines, fees, and court costs waived.