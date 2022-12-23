Second Suspect Named in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers have issued a call for tips about the whereabouts of an individual wanted in relation to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month.

18 year old Jakobie T. Whitaker of the 200 block of West Greenwood Avenue has been named as a suspect by South Jacksonville Police for an alleged armed robbery that took place on December 11th at a residence in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue.

Whitaker and 21 year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay are alleged to have entered a woman’s home without force with one displaying a handgun and demanding money from a female at the residence.

Armstrong was apprehended by Jacksonville Police Detectives in an alleged stolen vehicle from Hannibal, Missouri in the 800 block of North Clay on Wednesday.

Whitaker is described as a black male, standing 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a prominent neck tattoo that says “FA$T MONEY.”

If you have information about Whitaker’s whereabouts or more information about the December 11th incident, please submit an anonymous tip online at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Click on the tipsubmit link on the homepage and fill out the form, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted on the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app found on the Google Play store or on Apple’s Itunes. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be ‘payout.’