Second Wave of Arrests A Part of Gang’s Rash of Burglaries & Vehicle Thefts

A second set of arrests have been made in connection to a theft ring in southwestern Greene County last week. The Greene Prairie Press reports that part-time Carrollton Police Officer Jesse Faul was patrolling near the Carrollton Pool on Friday, January 22nd at approximately 2:30AM when he saw suspicious activity from two vehicles around the park by the pool. Two subjects abandoned an alleged stolen jeep in the middle of the road and fled in a nearby parked white sedan.

According to police reports, Faul pursued the vehicle into Jersey County. Faul had radioed ahead to Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies about the pursuit. Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies had placed stop sticks near the north end of Jerseyville to help conclude the pursuit. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour when the vehicle hit the stop sticks. The driver’s side front tire was punctured by the strips, and the car continued at speeds of 90 miles per hour through Jerseyville. Faul continued the pursuit to Illinois Route 109 before performing a pit maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle. The maneuver spun the vehicle into a ditch, terminating the pursuit.

According to Faul’s report, the 4 subjects in the vehicle exited the vehicle on foot. Faul was able to subdue the driver of the vehicle Two of the other three subjects were taken into custody by other departments, while the fourth subject was later found arrested. Two of the suspects were armed.

Police arrested 20 year old Quindarian L. Wright of St. Louis, 22 year old Jamie M Dwyer of St. Charles, Missouri, and 35 year old Corvis D. Johnson of Bel Ridge, Missouri. The fourth subject was a 15 year old male juvenile. Wright is facing 18 counts of burglary related to burglaries dating back to at least December in Calhoun, Jersey, and Greene.

The group appears to be a part of a gang related to the December 10th arrests of 32 year-old Kristen M. Zinselmeier of St. Peters, Missouri, and 25 year old Jacob D. Young and Samantha L. Rachels, both of St. Louis in Calhoun County related to the string of vehicle thefts and home invasions. According to the Greene Prairie Press, Carrollton Police officers nearly arrested Wright on December 10th in an incident with a stolen vehicle in Carrollton.

Carrollton Police Chief Mike McCartney told the Greene Prairie Press that they believe all of those arrested in both incidents are a part of the same highly organized gang that are targeting expensive vehicles in the area. McCartney says they have surveillance footage all over the Metro East and southern portions of the WLDS listening area of the arrested suspects involved in the rash of vehicle thefts. All 4 suspects are being held at the Jersey County Jail.