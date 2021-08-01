Secretary of State Attempting to Ease Foot Traffic at Driver Services Facilities

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is making some changes to ease the heavy foot traffic at Driver’s Services facilities.

Long lines have been problematic at some DMV locations, so Secretary Jesse White is expanding the remote renewal process. Secretary of State’s Office Spokesperson Beth Kaufman says the change will allow approximately 1 million more people renew their driver’s license or ID cards online, by phone, or through the postal mail: “Maybe [an individual] had one minor traffic violation in the past 4 years – those people will be able to renew [their licenses] online, as well.”

Notices for those eligible to renew in this extension will be sent out from September through February. Additionally, more locations in the Chicagoland area will be allowed to accept appointments. Governor J.B. Pritzker also signed into law Friday a bill that will allow the Secretary of State’s Office to now accept online, digital signatures. For more information, or to take care of your needs online visit cyberdriveillinois.com.