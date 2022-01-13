Secretary of State Offices To Remain Closed An Additional Week

By Benjamin Cox on January 13, 2022 at 4:52pm

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says that Driver’s Services Facilities will remain closed an additional week amid the latest surge in Covid-19.

Secretary of State departments will attempt to return to conducting in-person transactions on January 24th. Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday – Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25th.

White says that three Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) facilities will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only.

In addition, the Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number remains open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

For more information, visit ilsos.gov.