Secretary of State Shutting Down Offices Due to Covid Surge

The Illinois Secretary of State is shutting down Driver’s Service Facilities for two weeks beginning January 3rd.

Secretary of State Jesse White’s Office announced today that due to the most recent surge in Covid cases that all Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions – including Driver Services facilities – from Jan. 3rd through January 17th.

All departments and Driver Services facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18. White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services.

In addition, the Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793- 3722 or 217-782-7065.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31st but does not apply to commercial Driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

For further information, visit ilsos.gov.