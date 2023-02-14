“See Crimson” Campaign Boxes Aim to Boost JPSF Annual Campaign

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation has announced a new arm of its annual fundraising campaign.

“See Crimson” is the name of the new fundraising outlet for the foundation, and red donation boxes have been placed at a number of local businesses to help continue the foundation’s mission.

Executive Director Leslie DeFrates says the See Crimson campaign is a new idea for extending the annual campaign which is starting to wind down since starting in early December.

DeFrates says she wanted to find a way to make the campaign easily identifiable and more obvious in the marketplace. “There are lots of places that are looking for money, so I was looking for a way that our donation boxes could stand out and thought well, let’s go with red. I hadn’t seen any red ones out there so it just made sense that we tie into the Crimson theme for Jacksonville.”

DeFrates says this year’s annual campaign has netted nearly $40,000, surpassing what is usually raised on average by more than $10,000.

Some of the special projects the foundation provides include issuing new coats, shoes, clothing, and school supplies to needy students; providing scholarships to Jacksonville High School seniors; recognizing district teachers through teacher grants to enhance learning opportunities; and supporting special education programs.

DeFrates says the continued support the foundation receives is greatly appreciated. “We appreciate the support of the Jacksonville community. Every time that we seek funds it seems like Jacksonville steps up. I know people’s dollars only go so far, so we appreciate them always thinking about supporting the foundation and its efforts to support the school district.

We are separate from the school district but our main purpose is to support the initiatives of the school district and provide to students and educators in District 117.”

“See Crimson” campaign donation boxes can be found at Ace Hardware, Jones Meat & Locker, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Pet Supplies Plus, Burger Board, Rudy’s Grill, Great Clips, Shoe Sensation, and Hardee’s.