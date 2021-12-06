Semi Driver Cited for DUI After Striking Passenger Car Sunday

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on I-55 last night.

Traffic was backed up for several miles last night following a two-vehicle accident on the northbound side of Interstate 55 near the Clear Lake exit at mile marker 98

According to a report by the District 9 Illinois State Police Office, at approximately 5:15 yesterday evening, a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by 50-year-old Bruce Costello of Carrollton, and a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by 43-year-old Jeffrey Ekena of Washington, Illinois were both traveling north on I-55 in the right lane.

Ekena slowed in traffic as he approached an active traffic crash scene and pulled his Prius to the right shoulder to render aid. Costello failed to slow down and struck the rear of Ekena’s car, pushing it off the road to the right, and causing it to strike a concrete culvert and overturn.

Both Ekena and an eight-year-old male passenger were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. Costello reported no injuries to police. Costello was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.