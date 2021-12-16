Semi Driver Cited for Scott’s Law Violation After Sideswiping IDOT Truck

No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a highway maintenance truck on Interstate 72 this morning.

According to Illinois State Police District 20 investigators, a 2018 Kenworth truck tractor pulling a box semi-trailer was traveling westbound on I-72 at milepost number 10 in Pike County.

At just after 10:00 am, the Kenworth driven by 63-year-old Terrence D. Mitchell of Springfield, for unknown reasons ran off the roadway to the right shoulder before sideswiping a stationary Illinois Department of Transportation crash truck.

The IDOT truck has its emergency lighting activated and workers were present performing highway maintenance in a rolling work zone. The driver of the IDOT truck, 29-year-old Alex A. Hurt of New London, Missouri was outside of the vehicle when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported.

Mitchell was cited for a Scott’s Law violation of failure to yield to a stationary vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.