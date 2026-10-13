Semi Driver OK after Truck Tips Over Near Prison on E. Morton

By Benjamin Cox on October 13, 2026 at 9:20am

A semi truck driver suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his truck flipped over during a turn on the I-72 ramp near the Jacksonville Prison.

39-year old Joshua W. Slater of the 1000 block of West State Street was turning westbound onto East Morton Avenue near the Jacksonville Correctional Center about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 when his semi flipped onto its side, according to a Jacksonville police report.

Slater declined transport to the hospital. The roadway was temporarily shut down while the semi was towed from the scene. No citations were issued in the incident.