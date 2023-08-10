Semi Gets Stuck on North End of Square

An out-of-state semi-truck driver was cited after the truck got stuck on the Downtown Square yesterday evening.

Jacksonville Police were called to a semi stuck on the square just before 6PM.

After a brief investigation, police determined that a semi hauling sugar pumpkins driven by 22-year old Clarissa Fuentes of Del Rio, Texas was attempting to turn north from the square onto North Main when the trailer struck a concrete post and the handrail on the corner of the intersection. The semi also struck and damaged the flower bed in the median of the intersection.

No injuries were reported. The semi had to be towed from the intersection. Traffic had to be diverted for approximately one hour to allow for the truck to be pulled out of the median.

Fuentes was later cited for Improper Lane Usage.