Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72

Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning.

According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.

The New Berlin-Island Grove and the Loami Fire Departments along with the Springfield Fire Department’s Hazmat Team responded to the scene. Fire officials were on scene for approximately two hours suppressing the blaze while ISP diverted traffic to one lane away from the blaze.

Illinois State Police say it is currently unknown how the fire started. The semi was hauling approximately 40,000 pounds of motor oil.

No injuries were reported. No further information is available.