Semi Overturns In Scott County

A man from the State of Virginia was injured after his semi rolled last night.

Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2019 maroon International semi driven by Kelnery C. Haragrove of Hampton, Virginia was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 near the Pike-Scott County line at milepost 44 in Scott County when it struck a deer in the roadway at approximately 10:44PM.

According to the State Police report, Haragrove attempted to swerve right to miss the animal, causing the vehicle to travel down a hill and overturn on its passenger side. Haragrove was treated on the scene for minor injuries. Haragrove was later cited by ISP for improper lane usage.