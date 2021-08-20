Semi Strikes IDOT Worker on I-72

An IDOT construction crew member was nearly run over this morning in a two-vehicle crash just east of Pittsfield.

According to Illinois State Police District 20 reports, a green 2017 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer driven by 56 year old Kyle D. Dietz of Elk River, Minnesota was traveling westbound on Interstate 72 at milepost 40 approximately 5 miles northeast of Pittsfield at around 7:30 this morning, when for an unknown reason his semi drifted into a closed lane of travel due to a construction zone and struck the rear of a blue 2020 GMC Pickup, which was parked in the closed right lane with warning lights activated.

The semi then struck 36 year old Sam Williams of Chatham who was standing outside of the GMC truck doing work for the construction crew. The semi then continued out of control and struck a raised concrete median barrier before coming to a stop.

Both Williams and Dietz received minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

Dietz was later cited for for Scott’s Law, Failure to Yield Right of Way to a Construction Vehicle, Improper Lane Use, and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.