Semi Stuck Under Overpass on East College on Monday

By Benjamin Cox on May 7, 2024 at 11:08am

East College Avenue from Hardin to Blackburn Alley was closed Monday evening after a semi got stuck underneath the railroad bridge.

Jacksonville Police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, and a local towing company responded to the bridge at 4:55PM.

No one was hurt in the incident, including the driver, identified as 42-year old Mahad Abdi Mohamuud of Willmar, Minnesota.

No citations were issued. No estimate on damages to the truck or the bridge were supplied in police reports.

The road was shut down for approximately one hour while the truck was removed from underneath the bridge.