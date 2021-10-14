Semi Tanker Rollover in Scott Co. Injures One

A Macon County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County this morning.

Illinois State Police reports indicate that 55 year old Jeffrey L. Coss of Niantic was traveling westbound in a 2015 Mack Truck Tanker on Interstate 72 at Milepost 49, approximately 5 miles west of Winchester, when the semi left the roadway onto the right shoulder into a construction zone around 4:20 this morning.

The semi overturned and came to rest on its side in the roadway. Coss was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later cited for improper lane usage.

No further information about the crash has been released.