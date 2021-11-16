Semi Trailer Destroyed in Early Morning Fire in Pike County

The Illinois State Police District 20 Troopers responded to a tractor trailer fire in Pike County early this morning.

According to preliminary police reports, a 2021 Kenworth double semi trailer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 taking the Interstate 172 northbound exit ramp in Pike County at approximately 3:33 this morning.

The driver, 27 year old Cody Geary of Mason City noticed that the trailer brakes had caught fire on the rear trailer and pulled to the right shoulder of the roadway. Geary attempted to extinguish the fire himself but failed. Then, he disconnected the second trailer from the first and pulled several feet away.

The second trailer became fully engulfed and was completely destroyed. Interstate 172 northbound was closed at this location for approximately 1 hour while cleanup occurred.

No injuries were reported.