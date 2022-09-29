Semi Trailer Fire Shuts Down Portions of Highway in Cass County This Morning

Portions of Illinois Route 67 and Illinois Route 125 in Cass County were shut down for a short time this morning due to a semi trailer fire.

The Beardstown Fire Department reports that calls came in just before 9AM of a semi trailer on fire just south of the Illinois Route 125 and Illinois Route 67 junction, just west of Beardstown.

Upon arrival, a semi trailer hauling scrap metal had caught fire. The highway was shut down for approximately 1 hour while the fire department attempted to extinguish the fire.

Fire officials say that the truck was then moved to a nearby parking lot where an excavator with a grapple was brought in to help extinguish the remaining fire.

No further information was given.