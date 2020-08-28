Semi Vs. School Bus Accident Sees No Injuries

A semi tractor trailer rear-ended a Greenfield school bus this afternoon near the Apple Creek Bridge at approximately 2:25PM.

Greenfield Fire & Rescue, Greenfield Police received the call and responded immediately to the scene. Initial reports indicate that a white 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer was following a Greenfield Unit #10 School bus northbound on Illinois Route 267. The bus slowed approaching the Apple Creek Bridge for a stoplight. The Illinois Department of Transportation has the northbound lane of the bridge closed due to bridge deck replacement, reducing the bridge to one lane with traffic control. ISP reports indicate that the Freightliner, driven by 29 year old Georden Easter of Indianapolis, Indiana, failed to slow down and struck the rear of the school bus being driven by 66 year old Patricia Garner of Greenfield. The bus was currently occupied by 16 Greenfield students on their way home from school.

Garner and Easter both refused EMS treatment at the scene. Illinois Route 267 was slowed for approximately 2.5 hours in the northbound lane while crews worked to tow the school bus and tractor trailer. Students from the bus were taken to the old rest area south of Apple Creek Bridge across from Paint Ball To Go where parents were able to pick up students or they were able to ride a separate bus home. No students reported injuries.

Easter was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.