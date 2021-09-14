Semi vs. Tractor Collision in Schuyler Co. Sends Two to Hospital

The Illinois State Police and a local sheriff are urging the public to be mindful of farm equipment on the road after a crash in Schuyler County yesterday evening.

Illinois State Police District 20 was called to the scene of a tractor vs. semi crash on U.S. Route 24 in Schuyler County at the Fulton County Line at approximately 5:58PM yesterday.

According to preliminary reports, A 2010 White Volvo Semi was traveling westbound on US 24 just south of the Fulton County line in Schuyler County and failed to reduce speed. The semi then struck the rear of a New Holland Loadmaster farm tractor hauling a bale of hay sending it off the roadway and overturning. The semi truck driver, an unidentified 44 year old man from Chicago was transported from the scene to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries. The tractor driver, a 32 year old man from Rushville was also transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Chicago semi driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. ISP reports indicate more charges may be filed pending further investigation.

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw is urging all area residents to please slow down and be mindful of the annual harvest farm traffic on rural highways this time of year.