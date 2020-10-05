September 2020 Weather

By Gary Scott on October 5, 2020 at 9:47am

A cooler and wetter September was the lead in to the harvest kick off for October.

Rainfall of the month was a 3 and 71 hundredths inches. That’s about a quarter inch more than normal.

There was precipitation on 13 of the 30 days. The heaviest was the inch and a half over a two day period starting September 12th. There was no frost in September.

Rainfall for the year is now 9 and quarter inches above normal. This station has received 34 and 44 hundredths inches through September. Just two months have been below normal rain, June and August.

Temperatures for the month were slightly below normal. The reporting station here at WLDS-WEAI averaged 65 and a half degrees. That’s a full degree cooler than normal.

Readings ranged from 89 on the 4th, to 39 on the 19th and 20th.

A typical day in September this year saw a high of 78 and 53.

There were 8 nights under 50, and 14 days at 80 or better.

WLDS-WEAI is an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.