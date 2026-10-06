September-Record Weather

By Gary Scott on October 6, 2026 at 10:24am

It was a record setting weather month in September for Jacksonville.

The average temperature last month was 74-point-4 degrees. That breaks the long time record of 73 and a half degrees set in 1931.

Normal average temperature for September is 65-point-7.

Daily highs stayed at 90 or better on the first six days last month, and on 13 of the 30 days in September.

We hit 100 on the 2nd, and had record high readings of 99 on the 16th, and 98 on the 18th.

A typical daily high reading last month was 86-point-7 degrees.

It did not cool off much last month, particularly at the start of September. Readings stayed at 70 or better at night on the first 5 days of last month, and on 10 of the 30 nights. A typical night time low was 62-point-7 degrees.

A dry month allowed farmers in the field early, but did little for yards, ponds and lakes.

Jacksonville experienced total rainfall of 1 and 55 hundredths inches in September, well off the normal rainfall of 3 and a half inches.

Weather records at WLDS-WEAI from the national Weather Service date back to the 1927.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer of weather for the National Weather Service.