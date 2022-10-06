September Weather

The month of September was a month of temperature extremes.

The average reading last month was 67 degrees. That’s up a little over a degree above normal for a typical September.

Readings ranged from a near record of 96 on the 21st, to 35 on the 28th, just a week later. The 96 was just one degree off the record high set 5 years ago.

There were 18 days of 80 plus readings in the first 22 days of September, but none since. There was no frost in September, and just two nights of readings below 40.

Rainfall was a bit short in September. The total was just over 3 inches. Normal for September is just a little over 3 and a half inches.

The biggest rain was just over 2 inches on the 18th and 19th.

WLDS-WEAI is a recording station for the National Weather Service.