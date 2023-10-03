September weather

Rainfall last month was pitiful as temperatures moderated at the start of fall.

The rainfall reached an inch and 3 quarters for September. Normally, this area has a little more than 3 and a half inches.

There was only 85 hundredths of an inch over the last 20 days oF August, and coupled with the 1 and 3-quarters last month, that’s nearly three inches below normal for the period.

The dusty start to harvest saw just over an inch of rain in the final week of September, which was not enough to help much of anything. The first 16 days of the month saw only 15-hundredths of an inch of rain.

The weather was a little hotter than normal last month. We averaged 68 and a half degrees. That’s about 3 degrees warmer than normal.

There were two days of 90 or better…on the 4th and 5th. 92 was the hottest reading. There were four days of below 50 readings at night, including 44 on the 15th.

A typical day last month saw a high of 81 and a half, and a low of just over 55.